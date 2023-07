Binance has revealed that it will modify the fee rates for specific Binance Pay services on the following dates:

1. Effective from July 18, 2023: Crypto transfers from a Binance Pay account to a Trust Wallet account.

2. Effective from July 20, 2023: Send crypto to another Binance Pay user via Binance Pay (fees will apply if the monthly limit is reached).

3. Effective from July 24, 2023: Transactions via the P2P Option in Binance Pay's "Send Cash" feature.