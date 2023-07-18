The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, down by -0.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,659 and $30,308 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,016, down by -0.71%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FORTH, WRX, and AGLD, up by 44%, 26%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1901.95 (-1.15%)

  • XRP: $0.7451 (+0.63%)

  • BNB: $242.1 (-0.29%)

  • ADA: $0.3075 (-2.07%)

  • SOL: $25.66 (-6.28%)

  • DOGE: $0.06909 (-1.55%)

  • TRX: $0.08034 (+0.37%)

  • MATIC: $0.7562 (-2.30%)

  • LTC: $91.3 (-1.63%)

  • DOT: $5.239 (-2.31%)

Top gainers on Binance: