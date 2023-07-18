The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, down by -0.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,659 and $30,308 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,016, down by -0.71%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FORTH, WRX, and AGLD, up by 44%, 26%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Levered Bullish Longs Getting Liquidated As Bitcoin Market Softens
Cathie Wood Very Positive on Coinbase After Ripple Court Ruling
BlockFi Bet Big on FTX and Alameda Even After Seeing Infamous Balance Sheet, Creditors Say
Hector Network Votes to Liquidate $16M Treasury Following Multichain, Fantom Losses
Archblock Founder Claims Justin Sun Was Secret TUSD Acquirer in Lawsuit
Crypto Memes Can Be Considered Financial Promotions, Says UK Watchdog
Coinbase CEO to Meet Privately With Dem Lawmakers About Digital-Asset Legislation
Celsius Network's Bankruptcy Battle Takes a New Turn With $25M GK8 Sale
U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Clock to Start Wednesday As 8 Applicants Named on Federal Register
Market movers:
ETH: $1901.95 (-1.15%)
XRP: $0.7451 (+0.63%)
BNB: $242.1 (-0.29%)
ADA: $0.3075 (-2.07%)
SOL: $25.66 (-6.28%)
DOGE: $0.06909 (-1.55%)
TRX: $0.08034 (+0.37%)
MATIC: $0.7562 (-2.30%)
LTC: $91.3 (-1.63%)
DOT: $5.239 (-2.31%)
Top gainers on Binance:
FORTH/BUSD (+44%)
WRX/BUSD (+26%)
AGLD/BUSD (+12%)