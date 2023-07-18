Block, the tech firm formerly known as Square and led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, is in the process of developing Bitkey, a state-of-the-art crypto key product called Bitkey, Business Today reports.

Bitkey is a physical, hardware-based crypto key product that serves as a self-custody wallet. Unlike typical mobile apps, Bitkey is a tangible piece of hardware designed to put the keys to your digital assets directly in your control.

Bitkey’s Purpose and Functionality: Lindsey Grossman, Bitkey’s business lead said, “Our aim is to create a product that empowers customers to take control of their Bitcoin in a secure, user-friendly way.”

Grossman also highlighted that Dorsey is deeply supportive of the Bitkey project due to its potential to put customers in control of their money.

Bitkey allows users to purchase Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on a crypto exchange and then transfer it to their Bitkey wallet. Any transaction or transfer beyond a set limit must be approved on the Bitkey device, providing an additional layer of security. Grossman emphasizes that self-custody wallets like Bitkey put the keys in the user’s hands and ensure self-custody of their money.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari

