Binance has successfully completed the subscription format Launchpad for Arkham and is preparing to list the Arkham (ARKM) token in the Innovation Zone. Trading for ARKM/BTC, ARKM/USDT, ARKM/TUSD, ARKM/BNB, and ARKM/TRY pairs will begin on July 18, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC).

As a protective measure against high volatility during trading, Binance is trialing an initial price limit mechanism for the ARKM token launch. For the first five minutes of trading, the maximum transaction price is set at ten times the public sale token price ($0.50 for ARKM). After the initial five minutes, trading will continue without restrictions. Binance has not yet decided whether this trial mechanism will be applied to all future Launchpads.

Users will benefit from zero maker fees on the ARKM/TUSD trading pair until further notice. The final token allocation results are now available on the Arkham Launchpad Page.