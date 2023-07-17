Binance US has announced that it will conduct BNB (BNB Beacon Chain) wallet maintenance on July 18 at 1:00 a.m. PDT (4:00 a.m. EDT). As a result, withdrawals and deposits of BEP2 tokens will be temporarily suspended during the maintenance period.

However, the platform has assured users that trading will not be affected by the wallet maintenance. This information is provided as a neutral report, highlighting key aspects such as the suspension of BEP2 token transactions and the unaffected trading during the maintenance period.