In a recent response to Yi He's tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao provided an explanation for the continuous Binance FUD spread by a "KOL."

Yi He discovered through checking her private messages that the person known for spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt about Binance had previously attempted to pitch a project to the crypto exchange. The negativity arose after the individual's project failed to secure investment from Binance Labs. The CEO expressed empathy for the person involved, hoping they would eventually move on and focus on their own project.