14 July 2023

🔎 Macro/TradFi

U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a moderate increase of 3% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month in June, lower than estimates of 3.1% and 0.3% respectively. Investors reacted positively to the report, with U.S. stock market indices closing the day in the green.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

BNB Beacon Chain is set to undergo the "ZhangHeng" hard fork around July 19. The hard fork will introduce BEP-255, which proposes implementing on-chain asset reconciliation to improve security, as well as a bug fix to prevent “Rogue Key Attacks” which could harm the correctness of the Fast Finality mechanism.

Starknet, an Ethereum ZK-rollup, has successfully launched its "Quantum Leap" upgrade which aims to enhance the scalability of the blockchain by increasing the number of transactions per second and reducing confirmation times.

ConsenSys is set to launch Linea, its ZK-rollup network, to the main Ethereum network. The alpha mainnet launch introduces an improved user experience and an ecosystem of over 100 protocols, partners, and decentralized applications.

Polygon proposed switching its MATIC token to a multipurpose token, POL, that can be used to validate multiple chains. The proposal is subject to approval from the Polygon community.

DeFi:

Sui, a L1 blockchain, has released DeepBook, a decentralized native central limit order book that supports applications built on the network. DeepBook would provide users with complete visibility of the order flow, depth of the order book, and order matching process.

CoW Protocol, a DEX aggregator, has introduced CoW Hooks, a new feature that enables users to implement custom-coded DeFi actions before and/or after their trades. Instead of being limited to swapping asset swaps, users can now chain together actions like swapping, bridging and staking, for reduced transaction fees.

Osmosis, a DEX on the Cosmos network, has introduced “supercharged liquidity” which is a variant of concentrated liquidity pools. The aim is to improve the capital efficiency by allowing liquidity providers to concentrate their capital on specific price ranges.

Algofi, the largest DeFi protocol on Algorand, has announced that it will be winding down the platform and putting the platform in withdrawal-only mode shortly. In a blog post, the team cited a "confluence of events" that meant it could no longer be maintained to its highest standard.

Ondo Finance, which offers tokenized US Treasuries on Ethereum, has expanded to the Polygon network. It has issued its OUSG token, a tokenized version of BlackRock’s short-term U.S. government bond exchange-traded fund, natively on Polygon.

NFTs:

Cool Cats Group, the company behind the Cool Cats NFT project, has announced partnerships with three video game development firms, two of which are owned by Animoca Brands. The games are slated to launch by the end of 2024.

Others:

Coinbase wallet has launched a direct messaging feature so users can interact with one another through its platform. The feature will first be rolled out for a small subset of coinbase wallet users, including all Lens protocol users, and those who scan a QR code.

Axelar, a cross-chain protocol, has teamed up with Microsoft to bridge the gap between public and private blockchains. Axelar will be the first cross-chain protocol to be listed on Microsoft's Azure marketplace, expanding its reach to a vast ecosystem of Azure users.

In a positive turn of events, Google Play has announced a shift in policy, allowing developers to incorporate digital assets such as NFTs into their apps and games in the store.

