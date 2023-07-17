According to a report published by CoinTime, smart wallet provider Safe has joined forces with Monerium, a stablecoin issuer, to enable euro on- and off-chain payments, with the goal of integrating $60 billion in digital assets with the European banking system. The partnership will see Monerium's regulated stablecoin, EURe, become compatible with Safe's smart web3 accounts, allowing developers to connect web3 wallets to euro bank accounts through the Safe{Core} toolkit.

This collaboration is set to simplify the off-ramping of decentralized finance (DeFi) yields and enhance on/off-ramping with IBAN bank accounts, making it more accessible for smaller teams to develop decentralized financial services. Monerium's EURe serves as a euro e-money token that is backed one-to-one and redeemable on demand, representing a digital alternative to cash.