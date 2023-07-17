In the past four weeks, digital asset investment products have seen a significant surge in inflows, totaling $742 million, according to the latest weekly report from CoinShares. This marks the largest run of inflows since the final quarter of 2021. (Read More)
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin Dominates Digital Asset Fund Flows With $140M Inflows in a Week
2023-07-17 14:59
This article has been republished with permission from Blockchain.news - Jessie A Ellis.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top