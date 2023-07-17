Web3 domain provider Unstoppable Domains is extending support to .eth domains enabling users to purchase via the official website. Unstoppable Domains typically offer domain endings such as .crypto, .blockchain, .nft, etc, while the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is the only place Ethereum enthusiasts have been able to purchase the .eth domain names.

The addition of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) based .eth domains to the Unstoppable website aligns with its broader plans to become the first “one-stop shop” for Web3 domains with support for all leading naming systems and blockchains.

Unstoppable Domains’ New Functionality

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, the launch will allow anyone to natively buy .eth domains via Unstoppable for the first time. New functionalities such as will be incorporated to attract and engage a fresh audience to .eth.

For one, users can access the optional Unstoppable Vault – Domain Vault – to secure their .eth or other Web3 domains within a private vault managed by Unstoppable. This feature enables users to acquire .eth domains without the immediate need to connect them to a crypto wallet.

Besides offering an added layer of security, the domains stored in the vault are entirely owned by the users themselves and not by Unstoppable, which can be easily transferred to a self-custodial wallet whenever desired.

To address the challenge of remembering on-chain Ethereum renewals and preventing the accidental loss of .eth domains, Unstoppable will also introduce an optional auto-renewal feature specifically for .eth domains. This functionality will let users choose the duration of renewal, with each auto-renewal priced at $4 per renewal period.

Meanwhile, the platform will also offer new options for buying.eth domains, including credit cards, PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, along with Bitcoin and 11 other cryptocurrencies.

In an exclusive statement, Unstoppable Domains’ COO Sandy Carter said,

“The ultimate mission of Unstoppable Domain is to become the first universal “one-stop shop” for every user’s web3 domain and digital identity-related needs. To achieve this goal, we are constantly striving to offer support for all leading naming systems and blockchains, and the recent addition of .eth functionality was a big step in this direction.”

In a bid to ensure no naming collisions, every .eth domain acquired from Unstoppable’s website will be registered through the ENS smart contract with the same full functionality as other .eth domains.

Moving forward, Unstoppable domains will enable users to manage .eth domains, including setting crypto addresses, managing on-chain profile data, and transferring .eth domains.

The development comes more than a year after the platform announced closing $65 million in Series A funding, making it a unicorn. The capital infusion was said to have been deployed to fuel product innovation and forge partnerships in the Web3 space.

Addressing Challenges

Despite being a novel technological advancement, the Web3 domain sector initially faced a lack of adoption. While the tides are indeed turning, challenges still persist.

To that extent, Carter believes that blockchain-based platforms still require a higher tech acumen than major centralized services, intentionally designed to be as accessible as possible even as the former offers countless innovative features that were “simply untenable” just a few years ago.

“To address these issues, Unstoppable Domains and other web3-native companies focus on making the web3 ecosystem user-friendly and easy to understand, allowing users to easily navigate web3 via decentralized domains and self-owned digital identities.”

The post Web3 Domain Provider Unstoppable Domains Expands Support to .eth Domains appeared first on CryptoPotato.