Solana doubled in price since June, and it seems it wants to go much higher.

Key Support levels: $26

Key Resistance levels: $33

Uptrend Intact

The impressive performance by Solana continued in July, and a major breakout took place last Friday when the price moved above $26 and almost reached $33, which is the current resistance. SOL has turned the $26 level into support, and so long as this level holds, this cryptocurrency has a clear path higher.

Chart by TradingView

Buying Volume Exploded

Last week’s buy pressure exceeded any expectation with levels not seen since the start of 2023. This impressive interest from buyers rapidly translated into a higher price. The volume has decreased somewhat compared to last week, but buyers continue to be present.

Chart by TradingView

3. RSI is Overbought

The daily RSI is giving a clear signal that Solana may have reached a local top right now after hitting 82 points. This means a pullback is likely on lower timeframes, and buyers have to do their best to stop sellers at the key support.

Chart by TradingView

Bias

The bias for SOL is bullish.

Short-Term Prediction for SOL Price

The price action remains bullish for Solana, and momentum is favoring buyers. Nevertheless, a short-lived pullback could take place before the price attempts to break the key resistance at $33. If, for any reason, the support at $26 fails, then the pullback may last longer than initially expected.

The post Will Sonala Keep Exploding After 32% Weekly Gains? Three Things to Watch This Week (SOL Price Analysis) appeared first on CryptoPotato.