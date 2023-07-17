Cryptocurrencies across the board are rallying along with crypto-related stocks after a federal judge ruled that the sale of Ripple’s XRP tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not violate federal securities laws.
Bitcoin and Crypto Stocks Like Coinbase Soar As XRP Ruling Bolsters Optimism
2023-07-17 17:05
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoFlings - Crypto Flings.
