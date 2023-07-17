This was more than 50% of the total trading volumes on UpBit in that period. Data shows market depth stood at nearly $5 million as of Asian morning hours, suggesting ample liquidity for the tokens as a $5 million buy or sell order would move the tokens only 2% on the exchange. Such liquidity is usually under $1 million, historical data shows.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
XRP Trading Volumes Hit $2.5B on South Korean Exchange UpBit
2023-07-17 17:05
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoFlings - Crypto Flings.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top