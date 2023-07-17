This week, Google made a big shift in their policy towards NFTs, allowing apps in the Google Play store to include the ability to buy, sell or earn tokenized assets. Meanwhile, Starbucks Odyssey, the brand’s Web3 loyalty program, announced their next Stamp would be “designed by Aku,” the NFT character launched by former LA Dodgers player-turned-artist Micah Johnson.
Google Plays Nice With NFTs, Starbucks Puts Ex-MLB Star’s NFT Project on Deck
2023-07-17 17:05
