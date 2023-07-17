Unstoppable Domains, a digital identity platform, is expanding its Web3 offerings by introducing support for Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain endings.

This move will allow holders to establish their digital identity on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain using .eth domain endings, Coindesk reported.

In essence, .eth domains simplify long wallet addresses. For example, an address like 0x74Fe1103d28fb79F4d83800003983390Dfc61234 could be abbreviated and allow users to register a more straightforward name such as me.eth.

The company is also introducing additional features to enhance the ownership experience of .eth domain names. These include auto-renewal for Ethereum-based domains, which eliminates the need for users to remember to renew their domain ending at its expiry and potentially lose a sought-after domain name.

Unstoppable is also planning to implement a vault to safeguard buyers’ domains before they link them to their wallets.

Moreover, the platform will support fiat payments, enabling customers to purchase domain endings with credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, or Google Pay, as well as with cryptocurrencies.

Unstoppable Domains CEO Matt Gould said simplifying the purchase of .eth domains will attract customers who are not Web3 natives.

"People want to have one place to manage all their Web3 domains across all different platforms," Gould stated. “They don't want to have to think about having to pay with a whole bunch of different types of cryptocurrency or having 1,000 different wallets they have to keep track of…that's kind of that's the experience that we're leaning into.”

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.