The TUQJ token (TUQJ), on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform with the contract address 0xffEada7a0344f1FD4018bB6D167721d51fF823A6, has suffered a significant slippage of approximately 98%. The sharp decline in value was triggered by the address 0xcbb, which sold tokens worth around $62,000.

Investors and traders are advised to closely monitor the situation, as such a significant price drop may impact the token's stability and market behavior going forward.