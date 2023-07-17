This week has seen several rallies ahead of Ripple’s victory over the SEC. Bitcoin (BTC) has had a relatively slow week, recording a notable weekly gain of 0.06% as the asset now trades at $30.1. Bitcoin has a current market cap of $586M as the trading volume stood at $9.9B as of press time.

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s volatility for the week has been relatively stable as the Bollinger bands now move close to each other. BTC’s relative strength indicator is now moving above its average line, indicating a bullish trend on BTC, as the MACD indicator also bridges the positive region, showing the effort by bulls over the week to acquire market dominance as per weekly charts.

BTC 1-week chart | Source: TradingView

Ethereum analysis

Ethereum (ETH) has also had a rather fruitful session, as the asset’s weekly gain now stands at 2.6% as it trades at $1,910. Ethereum has a current market cap of $229,693,167,110, as the trading volume now stands at $5.1B.

Etereum’s volatility levels for the week have however remained low as the Bollinger bands maintain a close distance towards each other. The RSI is also moving above its average line as bulls now dominate the asset’s network.

ETH 1-week chart | Source: Tradingview

Ripple analysis

Ripple (XRP), however, had the most tremendous of weeks as the asset boasts a 56% gain for the week. Ripple, now trading at $0.739, has a current market cap of $229,693,167,110 as the trading volume stood at $3.4B.

Ripple’s volatility levels are however increasing as the Bollinger bands now diverge away from each other indicating increasing volatility on Ripple. The RSI is also high above its average line in the overbought region indicating increasing volatility.

XRP 1-week chart | Source: Tradingview

1inch analysis

1inch has also had a tremendous session today as the asset now sits on gains of 42% as of press time, within a week’s period as the asset now trades at $0.43 as of press time. 1inch’s trading volume has also seen a 219% surge within the same period taking it to V as of press time.

The asset’s volatility levels are rather high as the Bollinger bands now diverge away from each other while the RSI moves high above the average line as bulls now dominate the asset’s network.

1inch 1-week chart | Source: TradingView

Other analysis

Other altcoins have also had fruitful weeks, with Terra Classic (LUNC) gaining 13% for the week. Compound (COMP) has also recorded a rather fruitful week, recording a gain of 17% for the week as Zcash (ZEC), also boasts gains of 10% for the week.

Polygon (MATIC) also had a good week as the asset now trades at $0.77, representing an 11% gain in price valuation over the week. This comes as Tron (TRX) also had a fruitful week, recording gains of 3% to take its price to $0.079.