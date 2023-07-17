Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the $30,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved lower, falling below the key $2,000 mark this morning.

1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.2 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.5% at $30,151 while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,908 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH)

Price: $0.4744 24-hour gain: 17%

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT)

Price: $0.2178 24-hour gain: 5%

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC)

Price: $0.03355 24-hour gain: 4.7%

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO)

Price: $0.1196 24-hour gain: 3.5%

eCash (CRYPTO: XEC)

Price: $0.00003075 24-hour gain: 2.5%

Losers

Compound (CRYPTO: COMP)

Price: $71.98 24-hour drop: 9.1%

Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO)

Price: $2.12 24-hour drop: 7.7%

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)

Price: $0.00000153 24-hour drop: 6.5%

Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM)

Price: $0.1264 24-hour drop: 6.4%

Injective (CRYPTO: INJ)

Price: $8.81 24-hour drop: 5.9%

