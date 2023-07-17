Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the $30,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved lower, falling below the key $2,000 mark this morning.
1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.2 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.5% at $30,151 while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,908 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
1inch Network (CRYPTO: 1INCH)
Price: $0.4744 24-hour gain: 17%
Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT)
Price: $0.2178 24-hour gain: 5%
XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC)
Price: $0.03355 24-hour gain: 4.7%
Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO)
Price: $0.1196 24-hour gain: 3.5%
eCash (CRYPTO: XEC)
Price: $0.00003075 24-hour gain: 2.5%
Losers
Compound (CRYPTO: COMP)
Price: $71.98 24-hour drop: 9.1%
Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO)
Price: $2.12 24-hour drop: 7.7%
Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)
Price: $0.00000153 24-hour drop: 6.5%
Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM)
Price: $0.1264 24-hour drop: 6.4%
Injective (CRYPTO: INJ)
Price: $8.81 24-hour drop: 5.9%
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.