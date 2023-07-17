FLOKI: Top NFT project, 2.67K social mentions, significant community engagement.

As the popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continues to rise, the social engagement surrounding these digital assets has become a key indicator of their success. Lunar Crush, a leading social analytics platform, has provided insights into the top NFT projects based on social mentions and activity. This article explores the NFT projects that have generated significant social buzz and dominance in 2023.

Floki (FLOKI)

With 2.67K social mentions, FLOKI has emerged as a prominent NFT project in terms of social activity.Sources reveal that its unique offerings and captivating content have garnered attention from NFT enthusiasts. Despite its relatively low social dominance of 0.10%, FLOKI’s consistent engagement suggests an active community which made it come under top NFTs project.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox, with 1.83K social mentions, has captured the interest of NFT enthusiasts. The project boasts a social dominance of 0.78%, indicating a significant “share of voice” across social media platforms. SAND’s immersive metaverse and user-friendly features could have contributed to its growing popularity among NFT collectors and creators.

STEPN (GMT)

With 942 social mentions and a social dominance of 0.41%, GMT has established itself as a noteworthy NFT project. It builds a dedicated community through innovative approach to digital art and collectibles has attracted a dedicated community. GMT’s listing in the top NFTs project reflects the growing interest in its unique offerings.

Axie Infinity(AXS)

AXS, with 875 social mentions, has gained attention in the NFT space. Failing at social dominance by standing at 0.18%, AXS has managed to stay in top through its gaming-related NFTs. The project’s integration of blockchain technology and interactive experiences has resonated with users.

DigiByte(DGB)

DigiByte has garnered 820 social mentions which indicates its active community engaged with its NFT offerings. With a social dominance of 0.20%, DGB has established its presence in the NFT market. Netizens reveal that distinct features and use cases have contributed to its social traction.

Decentraland(MANA)

Decentraland has 664 social mentions which seems to have attracted attention with its virtual world and decentralized applications. With its unique exploring metaverse made it to the top NFTs projects which hides the lower social dominance of 0.17% behind.Adding to the engaged community list, Decentraland brightens among others.

Verasity(VRA)

Verasity has achieved 644 social mentions.While its social dominance stands at 0.15%, VRA’s engagement highlights its potential for growth and the interest surrounding its unique offerings.

Nakamoto Games (NAKA)

NAKA, with 584 social mentions, has garnered interest in the NFT market. Despite being part of a lower social dominance team of 0.05%, NAKA has constant engagement and showcases its potential as an up-and-coming player in the NFT space.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin , the infamous NFT with 533 social mentions, has generated buzz despite its shocking lower social dominance of 0.02%. It is also noteworthy that ApeCoin had high price fluctuations recently. But NFT offerings and community-driven initiatives have maintained their dedicated following..

Conclusion

The world of NFTs continues to evolve, and social activity serves as an important gauge of a project’s popularity and community engagement. The top NFT projects of 2023, based on social mentions and dominance, highlight the diversity and creativity within the NFT space. These projects have successfully captured the attention and interest of users, contributing to the ongoing growth and development of the NFT market.