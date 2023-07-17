The post Snoop Dogg Launches Record-Breaking NFT Music Service: $20 Million Funding appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Sound, an NFT music service, has secured $20 million in funding with support from renowned celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Ryan Tedder, and Tay Keith. The platform offers artists an innovative way to monetize their music by selling songs as NFTs. Since January 2023, over 130,200 NFT songs have been created on Sound, generating $5.5 million in revenue for selected creators. With the recent funding, Sound has expanded its platform, allowing anyone to upload their music and earn through NFT sales.