Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Terra (LUNA) network upgrade, scheduled to occur at the Terra block height of 5,994,365. This event is estimated to take place on July 18, 2023, at 13:00 (UTC). In preparation for the upgrade, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of LUNA starting from around 12:00 (UTC) on the same day.

It is important to note that LUNA trading will not be affected during the network upgrade, and the provided time is for users' reference only. Binance will take care of all technical requirements on behalf of its users holding LUNA in their accounts.

Once the upgraded network is deemed stable, Binance will reopen LUNA deposits and withdrawals without any further announcements. In case of discrepancies between translated versions and the original English version of this notice, the English version shall prevail.