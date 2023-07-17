TL;DR Breakdown

Beijing's municipal government has unveiled an ambitious plan to annually train 10,000 talents in emerging tech sectors, including AI, blockchain, and big data, aiming to become a leading player in the global digital landscape.

The initiative also involves revamping the talent evaluation system, creating "chief data officer" roles, advanced training programs for corporate managers, and digital skills enhancement for the industrial workforce.

The plan includes provisions for new talent assessment methods in the digital economy, proposing a professional title evaluation major and a technical-level assessment based on national occupational standards.

In an unprecedented move set to redefine the digital landscape, Beijing’s municipal government has announced its ambitious initiative to train 10,000 engineering talents in emerging technologies annually. Revealed in a government document by the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, the tech talents will specialize in burgeoning sectors, including blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data, according to reports from the Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.

This strategic initiative is part of Beijing’s broader push into the era of Web 3.0, where the internet evolves around revolutionary technologies like blockchain, metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A clear testament to this is the recent establishment of the Beijing Metaverse Innovation Center, designed to propel metaverse research, development, and widespread adoption.

A paradigm shift in talent evaluation

Moreover, the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau is not just setting up a framework for fulfilling this talent quota but also intends to overhaul its talent evaluation system. The revamped system aims to empower technical professionals to earn qualifications in emerging domains like blockchain, AI, virtual reality, and cloud computing.

The strategic initiative, titled the “Beijing Digital Technology Skills Talent Training Implementation Plan,” aims to groom digital technology leaders, talents, and skilled workers. The plan places a premium on developing a pool of digital technicians who excel in practical applications and are capable of tackling complex issues, promoting the ongoing improvement of digital literacy and skills among technical personnel.

The plan also outlines a novel approach to talent training in the digital technology arena. Top internet companies and industry organizations are encouraged to take part in the establishment of an “order-based” training model that effectively integrates production, education, and research.

As part of this talent cultivation strategy, organizations across the city are urged to establish “chief data officer” roles and offer hiring preference to individuals holding professional technical level certificates. These officers and company managers will be the focus of advanced training programs designed to continuously elevate their digital capabilities.

Empowering the industrial workforce with digital skills

The plan also proposes a strategy to enhance the digital skills of industrial workers by revising the vocational skills training system. The goal is to foster a modern industrial workforce adept in digital skills. A series of digital technology skill competitions and innovation contests will be launched, with vocational skill level certificates awarded to eligible winners.

Furthermore, the plan introduces an innovative concept of including a digital economy professional title evaluation major. This innovative move will open up career advancement opportunities for technical and skilled talents in the digital economy sector. As per the plan, an evaluation agency will conduct professional and technical level assessments based on national occupational standards, with successful candidates receiving a professional technical grade certificate of the national unified standard.

Through this strategic initiative, Beijing is making a resounding statement about the transformative potential of emerging digital technologies. By nurturing and recognizing talent in this realm, the city is setting the stage for a brighter digital future