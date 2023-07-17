The clock on the SEC's review process doesn't formally start ticking until the filings are published in the federal register.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched its review of the latest bitcoin exchange-traded-fund (ETF) applications.

While the regulator published documents seeking public consultations last week, the clock on the review process doesn't formally start until the filings are published in the federal register.

The SEC has asked for comments on all five of Cboe’s ETF applications: Wise Origin, WisdomTree, VanEck, Invesco Galaxy and ARK 21Shares.

Last week, shares of crypto exchange Coinbase jumped as much as 16% after it reached an agreement with Cboe’s BZX Exchange to maintain a surveillance-sharing agreement the five ETF applications.