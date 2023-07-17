In a significant development that is set to accelerate the decentralized web, Unstoppable Domains has announced a strategic partnership with Ethereum Name Service (ENS). This collaboration will allow Unstoppable Domains to offer .eth domains, marking a significant expansion in the sector of blockchain-based domain names.

A Surge In .eth Domain Is Expected

Unstoppable Domains and Ethereum Name Service (ENS), two leading forces in Web3 decentralized domains, have joined forces. Unstoppable Domains has announced its support for .eth domain names, a feature powered by ENS.

These two platforms have been instrumental in shaping the Web3 domain landscape, enabling users to establish human-friendly domain names and cryptocurrency wallet addresses. Moreover, these decentralized domains serve as comprehensive profiles within the Web3 ecosystem, unveiling a plethora of functionalities.

The integration of .eth domains from Ethereum Name Service (ENS) into Unstoppable Domains’ platform is in line with its overarching strategy to emerge as the premier “one-stop shop” for Web3 domains. This strategy includes support for all major naming systems and blockchains.

The introduction of this service will enable individuals to directly purchase .eth domains through Unstoppable for the first time, introducing new features designed to attract and engage a new audience to .eth.

In early 2023, Unstoppable Domains and ENS collectively recorded six million domain registrations, marking a significant surge in registrations from 2022 onward.

Unstoppable Offers Robust Functionalities

One such feature is the optional Unstoppable Vault – Domain Vault – which allows users to securely store their .eth or other Web3 domains in a private vault managed by Unstoppable. This feature provides the convenience of acquiring .eth domains without the immediate requirement to link them to a cryptocurrency wallet.

In addition to providing an extra layer of security, the domains held in the vault are completely owned by the users, not by Unstoppable. These can be easily transferred to a self-custodial wallet at any time as per the user’s preference.

In response to the difficulty of remembering on-chain Ethereum renewals and to avoid unintentional loss of .eth domains, Unstoppable is set to launch an optional auto-renewal feature exclusively for .eth domains. This feature will allow users to select the renewal duration, with each auto-renewal costing $4 per renewal period.

Simultaneously, the platform is expanding its payment options for purchasing .eth domains. Users will now be able to make payments using credit cards, PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, in addition to Bitcoin and 11 other cryptocurrencies.

Unstoppable Domains’ COO Sandy Carter said, “The ultimate mission of Unstoppable Domain is to become the first universal “one-stop shop” for every user’s web3 domain and digital identity-related needs. To achieve this goal, we are constantly striving to offer support for all leading naming systems and blockchains, and the recent addition of .eth functionality was a big step in this direction.”

To prevent any naming conflicts, each .eth domain purchased from Unstoppable’s website will be registered via the ENS smart contract, ensuring the same comprehensive functionality as other .eth domains.

In the future, Unstoppable Domains will empower users to manage their .eth domains, including setting up cryptocurrency addresses, handling on-chain profile data, and transferring .eth domains.

This advancement follows over a year after the platform announced the closure of a $65 million Series A funding round, elevating it to unicorn status. The capital raised was reportedly used to drive product innovation and establish partnerships in the Web3 arena.

Despite its innovative nature, the Web3 domain sector initially faced adoption challenges. Carter suggests that blockchain platforms still demand more technical expertise than mainstream services. However, companies like Unstoppable Domains are working to make the Web3 ecosystem user-friendly, allowing easy navigation via decentralized domains and self-owned digital identities.

Unstoppable also provides support for a variety of Web3 domains, such as .nft, .crypto, .wallet, .dao, .bitcoin, .polygon, .BinanceUS, and .blockchain.