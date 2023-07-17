Lens Protocol, a Web3 social protocol developed by Aave Companies, announced the launch of its V2. The new version provides greater composability and value share opportunities, increases configurability and safety standard, aiming to bring it closer to its "vision of an open and decentralized social layer for the web".

Lens V2 introduces a new feature called Open Actions, which allows users to execute external contracts directly on Lens. With Open Actions, apps on Lens can integrate with third-party marketplaces and protocols to enhance user experience.

Lens V2 also integrates with the ERC-6551 token standard, through which NFTs' ownership can be assigned to profiles instead of their owner's address. Meanwhile, in terms of safety, Lens V2 now allows on-chain blocking function. The blocked profile cannot follow a profile, comment, mirror, quote, collect or conduct any open action on the content.