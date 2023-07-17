TL;DR Breakdown

Matter Labs introduces Boojum, a revolutionary proof system powered by STARK technology for zkSync Era, enhancing performance and accessibility.

Boojum allows faster transaction proofs and reduced hardware requirements, running on consumer-grade GPUs with only 16 GB of GPU RAM.

The upgrade aims to improve scalability, democratize participation, and shape the future of Layer 2 scaling solutions in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Matter Labs, the core developer of Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution zkSync Era, has announced the launch of Boojum, a revolutionary proof system designed to enhance performance and accessibility. Boojum is built on a new Rust-based cryptographic library developed by zkSync, utilizing STARK technology to power the upgraded Zero-Knowledge (ZK) circuits. However, this significant development moves zkSync Era away from its previous reliance on SNARKs (another form of zero-knowledge proof) and promises to deliver several times more throughput.

Boojum to bring enhanced performance and reduced hardware requirements

The introduction of Boojum brings substantial performance improvements to zkSync Era’s transaction processing capabilities. The new proof system enables faster transaction proofs, allowing the system to prove transactions at an accelerated pace. Moreover, Boojum’s innovative design significantly reduces hardware requirements, making it compatible with consumer-grade GPUs and requiring only 16 GB of GPU RAM. This accessibility enhancement ensures that users with regular hardware can actively participate in the network and contribute to its growth.

Boojum’s upgrade is currently in an experimental phase on the zkSync Era mainnet, generating and verifying ‘shadow proofs’ using real production data. This comprehensive testing process aims to fine-tune the system, identify potential issues, and mitigate risks before the full migration.

Boojum’s reduced hardware requirements and improved performance are expected to boost zkSync Era and the broader Ethereum ecosystem. The increased accessibility enables a wider range of users to engage with the network, fostering inclusivity and decentralization. By making the proof system compatible with consumer-grade GPUs, Matter Labs is democratizing participation in the network, allowing individuals with regular hardware setups to contribute to the transaction compressing process.

Additionally, Boojum’s ability to operate with lower hardware specifications opens up cost-effective options for participants. The reduced hardware demands result in more affordable setups, which can positively impact the economics of participating in the zkSync Era network.

The innovation presented by Matter Labs and zkSync holds the potential to shape the future of Layer 2 scaling solutions, with implications for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and broader blockchain adoption.

The successful deployment of Boojum on the mainnet in the experimental phase marks a significant milestone for Matter Labs, zkSync, and the entire Ethereum community. As the testing and fine-tuning process progresses, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the full migration and the subsequent impact on scalability, accessibility, and user engagement within the zkSync Era ecosystem.