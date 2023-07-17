The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -0.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,123 and $30,441 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,230, down by -0.28%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include 1INCH, USTC, and SUSHI, up by 22%, 18%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
National Australia Bank Limits Payments to High-Risk Crypto Exchanges amid Scam Concerns
Banshee NFTs Discord Reportedly Compromised, Users Cautioned
Weekend Watch: Bitcoin (BTC) Defends $30K, Cardano (ADA) Drops 4% Daily
Crypto Wallet Users Hit By Suspicious Activity Caused By Low Entropy Mnemonic
BlockFi CEO Faces Allegations of Risk Disregard, Contributing to Collapse Amid FTX
National Australia Bank Limits Payments to High-Risk Crypto Exchanges amid Scam Concerns
Market movers:
ETH: $1924.01 (-0.34%)
XRP: $0.7408 (+2.76%)
BNB: $242.8 (-2.72%)
SOL: $27.37 (-2.28%)
ADA: $0.314 (-2.42%)
DOGE: $0.07015 (-1.32%)
MATIC: $0.7741 (-2.11%)
TRX: $0.08004 (-0.04%)
LTC: $92.8 (-2.15%)
DOT: $5.363 (-0.50%)
Top gainers on Binance:
1INCH/BUSD (+22%)
USTC/BUSD (+18%)
SUSHI/BUSD (+14%)