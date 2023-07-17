The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -0.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,123 and $30,441 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,230, down by -0.28%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include 1INCH, USTC, and SUSHI, up by 22%, 18%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1924.01 (-0.34%)

  • XRP: $0.7408 (+2.76%)

  • BNB: $242.8 (-2.72%)

  • SOL: $27.37 (-2.28%)

  • ADA: $0.314 (-2.42%)

  • DOGE: $0.07015 (-1.32%)

  • MATIC: $0.7741 (-2.11%)

  • TRX: $0.08004 (-0.04%)

  • LTC: $92.8 (-2.15%)

  • DOT: $5.363 (-0.50%)

Top gainers on Binance: