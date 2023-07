In the past 24 hours, the Sui blockchain witnessed a record high of over 29 million transaction blocks. The surge in transactions is primarily attributed to the launch of the first on-chain game on the Sui, called Sui 8192. Developed by Ethos Wallet, the casual game has gameplay similar to the classic puzzle game 2048.

The significant increase in transaction volume highlights the growing interest and popularity of on-chain gaming platforms on the Sui blockchain.