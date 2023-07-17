Binance announced that it will resume the "Market Order - Total" feature for all affected Spot and Margin trading pairs on July 19, 2023, at 02:00 (UTC). The feature was previously suspended on May 7, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC).

Following the update, users will regain access to both the "Total" and "Slider for Amount Customization" features when placing market orders for any Spot or Margin trading pair. API users can check whether the "Market Order - Total" feature has been restored for a specific trading pair by querying via api/v3/exchangeInfo. If the query returns "quoteOrderQtyMarketAllowed: true," it signifies the feature has resumed for that trading pair.