Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) assured Binance users following a brief technical Issue with the withdrawal system.

CZ has recently addressed a minor technical issue affecting the withdrawal system on the platform. The issue, which lasted approximately ten minutes, has now been resolved according to CZ.

In his statement, CZ emphasized that users should not worry or engage in fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) concerning the situation, as the problem was temporary and quickly resolved by the team.