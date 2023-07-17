Worldcoin, a startup aiming to create the largest identity and financial network as a public utility, announced that it has surpassed two million sign-ups using its biometric World ID system. The company, supported by OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, has more than doubled its number of sign-ups since January, when it passed one million registrations.

Worldcoin's World ID protocol requires users to prove their uniqueness and humanness in a privacy-preserving way by registering via special hardware devices called Orbs. These devices read users' irises using two cameras and store high-definition images.

Cities such as Barcelona, Berlin, Buenos Aires, New York, Seoul, and Tokyo participated in Worldcoin's "world tour," which began in May, enabling users in these locations to register their irises. The startup is currently registering over 40,000 sign-ups per week and reached two million sign-ups in less time than it took to achieve the first million.

In response to the growing demand for verified World IDs, Worldcoin plans to increase the availability of Orbs in the coming months. The project is still in its beta phases.