The subscription period for Arkham (ARKM) tokens has commenced, offering users the chance to invest in the AI-powered blockchain de-anonymization intel-to-earn token. A total of 50,000,000 ARKM tokens are available for subscription at a price of $0.05 USD each. Users can make an initial investment starting at 0.1 BNB, with a hard cap of $15,000 USD (300,000 ARKM) per person.

The BNB holding calculation period began on July 11, 2023, while the subscription period started on July 17, 2023. A total of 835,900.6896 BNB has been committed by 15,893 participants thus far. The final token distribution will be calculated on July 18, 2023.

To protect users from high volatility during trading, an initial price limit mechanism is being tested for the first five minutes of trading. This trial is specific to the ARKM token launch, and it is yet to be determined if this will be an ongoing feature for future launches.