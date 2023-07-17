According to Bloomberg, National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) has announced restrictions on payments to high-risk cryptocurrency exchanges, joining other major Australian lenders in implementing measures to curtail access to digital asset platforms amidst concerns about scams. Chris Sheehan, Executive for Group Investigations and Fraud at NAB, noted in a statement that transnational crime groups are using cryptocurrency platforms to rapidly move stolen funds, often across borders. The bank's move seeks to address the growing issue of cryptocurrency-related scams and protect customers from potential risks.