CertiK has issued an alert regarding reported security breaches within the Banshee NFTs Discord platform. Users are being advised to refrain from clicking on links, minting, or approving any transactions, as the platform seems to have been compromised. The alert highlights the potential dangers within the NFT ecosystem and the importance of maintaining user security and awareness.
Banshee NFTs Discord Reportedly Compromised, Users Cautioned
2023-07-17 05:05
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
