According to data published by Lookonchain, FalconX has initiated the process of depositing various altcoins on Binance for sale, while Celsius has also started selling altcoins on the platform.

The transferred assets include 1.27 million LINK ($8.5 million), 2.83 million SNX ($7.84 million), 12,597 BNB ($3 million), 4.45 million 1INCH ($2.26 million), 8.53 million ZRX ($1.9 million), and 439,000 FTX ($713,000). In addition, 186,149 BONE ($235,000) were deposited into OKEx. The deposit and sale of these altcoins are expected to widen the range of offerings on the respective exchanges.