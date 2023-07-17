Binance has unveiled a new feature allowing users to access multiple deposit addresses for a single network, responding to the feedback from its user base. The platform has also implemented a new deposit address book function to facilitate convenient management of these multiple addresses.
Binance Introduces Multiple Deposit Addresses Feature for Improved Efficiency and Flexibility
2023-07-17 04:23
