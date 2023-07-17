Binance has announced the successful completion of its integration process for Bitcoin (BTC) on the Lightning Network. With the integration in place, the platform now permits users to make deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin on the Lightning Network.

Members can locate their assigned Bitcoin (BTC) deposit addresses on the Lightning Network within the "Deposit Crypto" page on Binance's website. To gain further understanding of how to deposit Bitcoin (BTC) on the Lightning Network, users can refer to an FAQ provided by Binance.