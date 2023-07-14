Cryptocurrency prices cooled off Friday afternoon after Thursday's major rally on the apparent court victory for Ripple Labs and its XRP token.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell below $30,000, down more than 5% from a high of about $31,800 at one point on Thursday.

Ethereum also sagged from its rousing Thursday to change hands at $1,900, a 4% decline. The second largest crypto in market value had previously soared past $2,000 to hit a three-month high.

XRP was trading at about $0.69, or down 25% from a peak of $0.93 hit yesterday. The token briefly toppled Binance’s BNB as the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, but slipped back to fifth in the ranking after today's price drop.

The sudden drop in prices caught traders who bet on higher prices off-guard, liquidating $155 million of long positions, according to CoinGlass data. This was the largest long liquidation in a month.

UPDATE (Jul. 14, 19:20 UTC): Updated prices through the story. Added liquidation data.