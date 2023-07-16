Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reported about a large Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) transaction in which an unknown crypto whale moved more than 4 trillion SHIB tokens.

What Happened: According to Whale Alert, a whale with deep pockets moved a total of 4,113,777,233,445 SHIB worth $32.86 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.

4,113,777,233,445 #SHIB (32,862,223 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet https://t.co/Xu48bD6mLn — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) July 14, 2023

At the time of writing, SHIB was at $0.000008054, up 5% in the last seven days.

One recent development in the Shiba Inu ecosystem is the emergence of Shibacals, an In-Real-Life feature that enables community members to convert their Shiba Inu-themed NFTs into tangible objects like toys or plushies. This brings digital assets into the physical realm, providing a new dimension of engagement for Shiba Inu enthusiasts.

Shiba Inu's much-hyped, new layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, has also now seen over a million transactions over Puppynet, Shibarium's testnet.

In May, over a million SHIB addresses experienced losses in the crypto market, and more than a third of these addresses, approximately 363,670 wallets, had purchased the SHIB token within the price range of $0.000009 to $0.000014.

In other news, Whale Alert also pointed out an anonymous whale moving 3,941,534,011,651 of the meme coin Pepe Coin (CRYPTO: PEPE) worth more than $7.2 million from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Binance.

3,941,534,011,651 #PEPE (7,242,765 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Binancehttps://t.co/XYUTgpYaii — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) July 14, 2023

At the time of writing, Pepe was trading at $0.000001619, up by 4% in the last seven days.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.