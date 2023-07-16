As a seismic shift echoes through the world of international commerce, Russia has initiated discussions on conducting trade with ten Southeast Asian nations through their respective national currencies.

These nations are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This strategic maneuver coincides with a global trend in which nations are increasingly seeking alternatives to the US dollar in their financial transactions.

A New Order in the Global Economy

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, has been at the forefront of this groundbreaking initiative, clarifying that Russia’s motives do not stem from a desire to instigate a “new cold war.”

Rather, he explained that Russia is dedicated to fostering a multipolar world order that would counterbalance the hegemony of the West, particularly the US.

According to Lavrov, the Western powers are seen as hampering and attempting to reverse this shift, opting instead to sustain their global dominance and pursue neo-colonial agendas at the expense of others.

Lavrov asserted that this Western-centrism, which often sidelines the interests of the Global South and East, spurs the search for alternative cooperation formats in various fields.

This sentiment has been reinforced by recent confiscation of Russia’s foreign reserves in the US and Europe, which has led to a growing awareness in the international community of the potential risk of tangible assets seizure within Western jurisdictions.

Decentralization: A Growing Trend

Russia is not alone in this pursuit. Several nations are systematically reducing their reliance on the US dollar, exploring alternative payment and calculation systems using national currencies.

According to Lavrov, this transition has bolstered the efficacy of interstate associations where Western countries do not participate, citing the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as notable examples.

In addition to these initiatives, Russia is keen on maintaining a constructive presence on various international platforms, such as the United Nations.

Highlighting Russia’s close association with Indonesia, the current chair of ASEAN, Lavrov indicated his intention to attend an upcoming ASEAN ministerial-level meeting in Jakarta.

He underscored Russia’s commitment to cultivating a strategic partnership with the association, which spans over three decades.

The Road Ahead: Russia Strengthening Ties with ASEAN

As part of its strategy, Russia is keen on reinforcing the infrastructure established around ASEAN to promote stability and cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region.

Practical cooperation interests between Russia and ASEAN nations, including Indonesia, will be advanced with the commencement of consultations on the use of national currencies in mutual settlements.

The ASEAN member states are also echoing the trend of de-dollarization. In May, they agreed to “encourage the use of local currencies for economic and financial transactions among ASEAN member states.”

This aligns with initiatives such as the new national payment system introduced by Indonesia to further its de-dollarization efforts and safeguard against potential geopolitical consequences.

In summary, Russia’s move to engage with ASEAN countries in trade through national currencies symbolizes a significant turn in the global financial landscape.

As nations increasingly seek to decouple their economic activities from the US dollar, the repercussions of this shift are poised to redraw the contours of global commerce and diplomacy.