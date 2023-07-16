Appearing on CNBC following his company’s second-quarter earnings report, the CEO of $8.5 trillion asset manager BlackRock (BLK) said “more and more” gold investors have been asking about the role of crypto over the last five years, highlighting the role exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have had in democratizing access to gold, as they could do in crypto.
