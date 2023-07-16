The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -2.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,064 and $30,372 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,316, down by -0.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC, 1INCH, and AGLD, up by 19%, 19%, and 15%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1930.48 (-0.49%)
BNB: $249.7 (-0.95%)
XRP: $0.7208 (+0.28%)
SOL: $28 (-2.57%)
ADA: $0.3218 (-3.77%)
DOGE: $0.0711 (-3.00%)
MATIC: $0.7908 (-3.16%)
TRX: $0.08007 (-1.74%)
LTC: $94.84 (-0.56%)
DOT: $5.39 (-1.89%)
Top gainers on Binance:
USTC/BUSD (+19%)
1INCH/BUSD (+19%)
AGLD/BUSD (+15%)