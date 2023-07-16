The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -2.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,064 and $30,372 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,316, down by -0.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC, 1INCH, and AGLD, up by 19%, 19%, and 15%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: