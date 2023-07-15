The organization has announced its plans to submit a multi-chain proposal to the community.

The popular Aave DAO platform has successfully launched its own decentralized stablecoin, GHO, on the Ethereum mainnet. Minting the stablecoin with a wide variety of collateral assets kept inside the Aave Protocol is part of its effort to improve user visibility. By including such an asset, Aave hopes to provide its consumers with more leeway.

The popular stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are among the 30 Ethereum-based currencies that may be pooled on Aave right now. The platform also allows for the creation of pools that stand in for physical assets like real estate and may be tokenized for purchase or collateral.

Multi-chain Proposal Underway

The introduction of the GHO stablecoin is motivated by the platform’s desire to make its ecosystem more accessible to consumers at reduced costs while simultaneously increasing market efficiency. However, the organization has announced its plans to submit a multi-chain proposal to the community for review and approval.

In June of 2022, the Aave DAO was presented with the concept of launching GHO. After receiving positive feedback from the Ethereum community, developers released GHO on the Ethereum Testnet in February to make final adjustments before the protocol’s official release.

When compared to other stablecoins like MakerDAO’s DAI, GHO stands out due to its unique minting procedure based on deposited collateral. GHO enables several forms of collateral to be placed in a single transaction, while DAI needs individual vaults for each asset used for minting.

In keeping with its decentralized character, the Aave DAO will select the interest rate, the maximum number of GHO that may be minted, and the rules for doing so.