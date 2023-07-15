TL;DR Breakdown

Yuga Labs has announced that ApeFest would return in November 2023.

The program is evolving into a multi-faceted convention experience.

Yuga Labs, the parent company behind the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), has officially announced the highly anticipated return of ApeFest 2023. This massive in-person event will be held in Hong Kong from November 3 to November 5. The decision to bring back ApeFest demonstrates Yuga Labs’ commitment to revitalizing the Ape community’s trust in the brand and reinvigorating excitement surrounding their landmark PFP (Profile Picture) project.

Yuga Labs set to host the event in November

Despite the recent decline in the overall NFT market, including a drop in the value of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) collections, the upcoming ApeFest aims to reignite enthusiasm and reinforce BAYC’s position as a symbol of social and cultural identity and expression in the emerging world of NFTs.

This year, ApeFest is undergoing a transformation from a three-day concert event to a multi-faceted convention, showcasing Yuga Labs’ willingness to evolve alongside its growing community and adapt to market demands. As part of this evolution, ApeFest is moving away from its previous association with NFT.NYC and exploring new locations and cultural integrations.

Unlike last year’s ApeFest held in New York City during NFT.NYC, the upcoming event in Hong Kong will not be music-centric. Instead, it promises an entirely “new adventure” that emphasizes city exploration and accessibility, highlighting hidden local gems. For those unable to attend in person, ApeFest will also offer a virtual experience, ensuring broader participation.

The program is evolving into a multi-faceted convention experience

ApeFest admission remains free for all Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) holders, along with their plus ones. However, attendees will be required to present a valid ticket via the tokenproof app, which verifies ownership of the respective tokens. To ensure fairness and allocate tickets to those able to attend in person, the organizers have implemented a refundable deposit system. Deposits will be returned upon successful entry to the event.

Looking forward, Yuga Labs and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) are positioning themselves beyond the NFT community, aiming to establish a broader cultural phenomenon and convention infrastructure. This strategic move reflects their ambition to expand the appeal of BAYC and transform it into a multi-faceted experience that extends far beyond the world of digital collectibles.

As ApeFest 2023 approaches, the future looks promising for Yuga Labs and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) community. By adapting to changing market dynamics, embracing new locations, and offering a diverse range of experiences, they are set to redefine the Ape community’s engagement and establish themselves as pioneers in the evolving NFT landscape.