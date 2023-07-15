TL;DR Breakdown

Aave DAO has announced that it will launch its native decentralized stablecoin on Ethereum.

The platform wants GHO to redefine governance on Ethereum.

Aave DAO, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has announced plans to introduce its native decentralized stablecoin, named GHO, on the Ethereum mainnet. This move is aimed at enhancing transparency for users and will involve minting the stablecoin using a diverse range of collateral assets held within the Aave Protocol. By incorporating this varied asset mix, Aave aims to provide greater flexibility to its users.

Aave DAO wants to provide flexibility to its users

Currently, Aave already offers pools for 30 Ethereum-based tokens, including popular stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). The platform also facilitates pools that represent real-world assets, such as real estate, which can be tokenized for purchase or held as collateral. Stablecoins are digital tokens that derive their value from being pegged to a fiat currency or other underlying assets.

The platform’s decision to introduce a stablecoin is driven by the goal of improving accessibility for users across its ecosystem at a lower cost and enhancing overall market efficiency. The concept of launching GHO was initially proposed to the Aave DAO in June 2022. Following approval from the community, GHO was deployed on the Ethereum Testnet in February, allowing developers to fine-tune the protocol before its official launch.

GHO distinguishes itself from other stablecoins, such as MakerDAO’s DAI, in terms of the minting process through deposited collateral. While DAI requires separate vaults for each asset used for minting, GHO allows different types of collateral to be deposited in a single transaction. In line with its decentralized nature, the Aave DAO will be responsible for adjusting interest rates, setting minting caps, and governing the eligibility criteria for minting GHO based on predetermined conditions.

The platform wants GHO to redefine governance on Ethereum

Minting of GHO will also involve the participation of “facilitators,” a group of users who have undergone an approval process by the Aave DAO to obtain this status. Facilitators will be classified based on their privileges, granting them the ability to mint a specific amount of GHO or facilitate redemptions between GHO and other assets.

Initially, Aave plans to launch GHO exclusively on the Ethereum mainnet. However, the company has expressed its intention to submit a multi-chain proposal to the wider community for approval. Specific details regarding the multi-chain plan were not available at the time of writing.

As Aave DAO prepares for the launch of GHO, it aims to further expand its DeFi ecosystem and provide users with a reliable and efficient stablecoin solution. By leveraging the decentralized nature of blockchain technology and the flexibility of collateral assets, Aave strives to offer enhanced accessibility, lower costs, and increased efficiency within the DeFi market.