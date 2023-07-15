The rapid development of Web 3.0, the third generation of the internet, is presently being hampered by a scarcity of proficient individuals in Hong Kong. Addressing this concern, local universities have initiated courses focusing on this next-generation technology. This move is further coupled with industry appeals for authorities to ease limitations on importing skilled professionals.

The Challenges of Web 3.0

Web 3.0 introduces a higher level of complexity in terms of computations, necessitating expert involvement for effective operation. As Liu Yubin, the founder of Metaverse states, “This sector relies heavily on technology, particularly new technology. Hence, finding suitable professionals becomes a challenging task.”

The technological evolution is currently hindered due to a shortage of knowledgeable experts. This situation has prompted the Polytechnic University (PolyU) to offer a master’s program in blockchain and, soon, a master’s degree in Metaverse, aiming to equip 120 students with the necessary skills in the upcoming academic year.

Addressing Misconceptions and Cultivating Ethical Practice

The Department of Computing at PolyU hopes that the newly established programs will not only produce professionals but also help in debunking some of the prevalent misconceptions in the field. Professor Au Wenhao, a member of the faculty, expresses, “I hope that when individuals inflate the potential of a technology beyond its capabilities, more people can debunk such notions. We aim to prevent the propagation of unrealistic expectations.”

Compared to existing offerings, these new courses promise more comprehensive and in-depth learning. Additionally, Au Wenhao emphasizes the importance of instilling professional ethics in students. He aspires for these future professionals to contribute to society through the ethical application of their knowledge and skills.

The university initially plans to offer these courses at the master’s level. However, if the demand for such programs increases and the technology matures, PolyU is considering extending the curriculum to undergraduate levels, focusing on Metaverse and blockchain technologies.

Creating a More Conducive Environment for Talent

To further address the talent shortage, some Legislative Council members are calling for the government to ease restrictions on foreign talents, promoting longer-term residency in Hong Kong. They even propose the introduction of a “digital citizen” identity.

Election Committee Sector Member Wu Jiezhuang emphasizes the potential of this digital citizen concept. He states, “These individuals could work in Hong Kong, not merely as individuals but as e-citizens with virtual identities. They could establish businesses and open bank accounts, proving to the world that Hong Kong is a frontrunner in technological innovation.”

Jiezhuang suggests that the government should facilitate a conducive “tech development environment”, such as providing access to more data and advanced equipment. These initiatives could incentivize more talent to contribute to Hong Kong’s technological development.