The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 5.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,900 and $31,360 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,340, down by -2.80%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OOKI, SYN, and SNX, up by 26%, 20%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Stablecoin TrueUSD Owner Techteryx to Take Full Control of Operation
Market movers:
ETH: $1939.96 (-2.96%)
BNB: $252.2 (-1.52%)
XRP: $0.7187 (-7.18%)
ADA: $0.3344 (-3.71%)
SOL: $28.74 (+0.98%)
DOGE: $0.0733 (+4.77%)
MATIC: $0.8167 (-3.85%)
TRX: $0.08149 (-0.54%)
LTC: $95.37 (-4.86%)
DOT: $5.493 (-1.75%)
Top gainers on Binance: