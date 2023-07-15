The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 5.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,900 and $31,360 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,340, down by -2.80%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OOKI, SYN, and SNX, up by 26%, 20%, and 15%, respectively.

