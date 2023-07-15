The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 5.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,900 and $31,360 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,340, down by -2.80%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OOKI, SYN, and SNX, up by 26%, 20%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1939.96 (-2.96%)

  • BNB: $252.2 (-1.52%)

  • XRP: $0.7187 (-7.18%)

  • ADA: $0.3344 (-3.71%)

  • SOL: $28.74 (+0.98%)

  • DOGE: $0.0733 (+4.77%)

  • MATIC: $0.8167 (-3.85%)

  • TRX: $0.08149 (-0.54%)

  • LTC: $95.37 (-4.86%)

  • DOT: $5.493 (-1.75%)

Top gainers on Binance: