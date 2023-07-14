Former President Donald Trump has disclosed new details about CIC Digital LLC, a company that receives licensing fees for using his likeness on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to a revised financial filing submitted by Trump on July 13, CIC Digital LLC holds an Ethereum wallet with an estimated value ranging from $250,000 to $500,000, while its US bank account balance is reported to be less than $1,000.

The disclosure comes as NFT sales of Trump-branded digital assets have experienced a notable increase. Data from OpenSea reveals a surge of 17% in the sale volume of the Trump NFT Trading Cards, with a modest 2% rise in the floor price, which now trades at 4.18 ETH.

In 2022, the former president earned a six-figure income from NFT sales. His financial disclosure form, released by the watchdog group CREW in April, revealed earnings ranging from $100,001 to $1 million from NFT transactions.

Trump made headlines in December 2022 with the launch of his NFT collection, featuring digital “trading cards” showcasing cartoon illustrations of himself in heroic poses and outfits. The collection, priced at $99 per card, sold out completely within a day, demonstrating the strong demand among his supporters.

Trump’s NFT sales and financial gains

The revised financial filing provides specifics on nearly one hundred income sources, totaling over $1.2 billion. These sources include foreign business activities, speaking fees, and earnings from a golf course in Florida. The former First Lady Melania Trump reported earning $1.2 million from her speaking engagements.

Trump’s financial disclosures shed light on his post-presidential finances as he prepares for a potential presidential primary. Democrats have criticized him for failing to separate his business interests from his presidency, while his Republican opponents have largely refrained from questioning the sources of his earnings.

The disclosure also reveals additional revenue streams for Trump, including royalties and payments for speaking engagements. Notably, his social media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, is valued at $5 million to $25 million, with revenue coming from advertising on the conservative live-streaming site Rumble and the ad platform RevContent. Trump has assigned $2.1 million of his speaking fees as income to the media company.

The financial filing also discloses Melania Trump’s speaking income, including a $250,000 speech to the Log Cabin Republicans and another $250,000 from Fix California, an election integrity group led by Ric Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence.

Moreover, the filing reveals that Trump paid off an additional loan from Deutsche Bank AG, which was not included in his original filing. He retired a mortgage between $25 million and $50 million on his Trump National Doral resort.

As Trump continues to navigate his post-presidential ventures, the disclosure of his financial details provides a glimpse into his business activities and their intersection with his political career. The NFT market, in particular, has proven to be a lucrative avenue for the former president, with his digital assets attracting significant attention and sales.