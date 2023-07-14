MAP Protocol, a leading omnichain infrastructure provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Trust Wallet, the widely acclaimed multi-chain wallet. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the omnichain swapping and payment experience by leveraging MAP Protocol’s cutting-edge technology.

Trust Wallet, used by over 60 million individuals worldwide, offers a user-friendly and secure self-custody wallet that supports more than 70 blockchains and over 9 million crypto assets, including NFTs. With the integration of MAP Protocol’s light client and zero-knowledge (ZK) based omnichain technology, Trust Wallet users will enjoy a host of benefits that enhance their interaction with the decentralized world.

One key advantage for Trust Wallet users is increased trading efficiency. Through the utilization of MAP Protocol’s omnichain technology, Trust Wallet ensures that its users have access to enhanced liquidity and more competitive prices by requesting information from all available aggregators. This streamlined process eliminates the need for users to query each decentralized exchange (DEX) and aggregator individually, saving time and effort.

Making DeFi Accessible to Newcomers

The partnership between MAP Protocol and Trust Wallet also addresses the issue of friction in the swapping process. Instead of approving every token on multiple DEXs and aggregators for each trade, users will only need to approve each token once, significantly reducing the steps required to execute a swap. This user-friendly approach will make onboarding to decentralized finance (DeFi) easier for newcomers, promoting wider adoption of blockchain technology.

MAP Protocol‘s omnichain service, known as the MAP Omnichain Service (MOS) layer, plays a crucial role in this partnership. It offers a suite of omnichain APIs and software development kits (SDKs) that enable dApps to provide a seamless omnichain experience. By utilizing MAP Protocol’s single-point omnichain swap API, Trust Wallet can aggregate information from various decentralized exchanges, including popular platforms like Uniswap and 1inch.exchange.

Furthermore, this collaboration serves as a catalyst for greater technical innovation. MAP Protocol’s focus on technical advancements aligns with Trust Wallet’s commitment to improving user experience. By eliminating the need for individual queries for each DEX aggregator, the integration simplifies integration processes and enhances overall user satisfaction.

Paving the Way for Innovation in Web3

MAP Protocol’s omnichain service has gained recognition for its inclusive approach to cross-chain swaps, supporting both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM networks. This inclusivity opens up new opportunities for dApp developers to create innovative applications and services in the Web3 ecosystem.

As part of their ongoing efforts to optimize decentralized finance and empower users, MAP Protocol and Trust Wallet will work closely together. Their shared vision of transparency and efficiency in the blockchain space will drive the development of new applications and advancements in the field.

With this strategic partnership, MAP Protocol and Trust Wallet aim to transform the omnichain swapping and payment experience, ushering in a new era of seamless and trustless interactions in the decentralized world. Trust Wallet users can look forward to enhanced trading efficiency, simplified onboarding to DeFi, and a seamless omnichain experience, solidifying Trust Wallet’s position as a leading multi-chain wallet provider.