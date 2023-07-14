As Binance marked its sixth anniversary, the crypto platform's CEO, Changpeng Zhao shared key moments in his journey, from raising $15 million in crypto to becoming a global platform providing financial access to over 140 million users worldwide.

Binance started as a small crypto-to-crypto exchange with 5 tokens in 2 languages. Today, it supports over 600 tokens in more than 40 languages and has thousands of employees. Binance went through significant challenges, such as China's 2017 ban on crypto exchanges and ICOs and a lawsuit from a potential VC investor, but it remained resilient and even became the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

Highlighting its commitment to compliance and innovation, Binance now has licenses and registrations across 17 countries. The platform has endured two bear markets while continually expanding its services, such as Binance Launchpad. Furthermore, Binance's investment in Terra demonstrated the platform's long-term commitment despite volatility in the market.

As Binance embraces an evolving regulatory landscape, it cooperates with authorities worldwide to foster a safe and secure crypto ecosystem. The platform acknowledges upcoming trends such as the entry of traditional finance into crypto, the growth of DeFi, and the need for regulatory clarity. CZ, Binance’s founder, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of users, calling them the "heart and soul of Binance."